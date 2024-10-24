Courier Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after buying an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,682,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

