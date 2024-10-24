Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
