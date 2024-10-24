Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $150.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

