Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $13,149,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 137.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 36,747.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 117,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 168.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CGC opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 240.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.30%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGC

About Canopy Growth

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.