Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $408.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

