Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $285.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

