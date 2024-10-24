Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VUG stock opened at $387.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $394.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.