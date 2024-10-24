U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

