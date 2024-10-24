The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

