Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Cut by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NYSE JHG opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

