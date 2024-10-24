Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 163087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 61.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

