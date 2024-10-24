Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,318 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15,067.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,634 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 446,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,439.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 255,088 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $12,000,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.71 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $130.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

