abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 166340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

