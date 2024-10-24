iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 45237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at about $34,511,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 36.0% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

