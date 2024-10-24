Plexus (LON:POS) Trading Down 12.6% – Should You Sell?

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.68 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.15). 1,784,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 255,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Plexus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.96 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.76.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

