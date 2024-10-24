Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 16.3% – Here’s Why

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) was down 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 966,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,703,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £289,792.80, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.02.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

