IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 1,218,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 997,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Trading Up 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

About IQ-AI

(Get Free Report)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.