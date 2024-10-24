Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Stock Price Down 38% – What’s Next?

Shares of Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) were down 38% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 90,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 17,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Merit Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Merit Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merit Group

Merit Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Merit Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

(Get Free Report)

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.