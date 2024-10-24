Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s Why

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Approximately 177,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 337,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55.

Insider Activity at Mobile Tornado Group

In related news, insider Luke Wilkinson bought 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,828.88). 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

