Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 8.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Approximately 4,394,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,809,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

About Hummingbird Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

