Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.52), with a volume of 347984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.47 ($4.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.80) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Marshalls Trading Down 1.4 %

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.90. The stock has a market cap of £889.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,431.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($64,933.39). Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Further Reading

