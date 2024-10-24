Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.23), with a volume of 5468875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.92 ($2.18).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
