Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 190.80 ($2.48), with a volume of 31179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.40 ($2.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,460.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,500 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,450 ($5,777.72). Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

