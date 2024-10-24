XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.62), with a volume of 395402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.71).

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.31) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.35), for a total value of £223,880.50 ($290,678.40). Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

