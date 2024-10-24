genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03). Approximately 6,079,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,554,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

genedrive Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 1,000,000 shares of genedrive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,950.92). 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

