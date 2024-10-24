B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400.90 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 401.90 ($5.22), with a volume of 3999548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.70 ($5.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.79) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.67 ($7.63).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 469.29.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.51), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($47,354.56). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

