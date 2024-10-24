TFG Advisers LLC Invests $200,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 60.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $209.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.81. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $210.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

