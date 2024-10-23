13,587 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

