Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 237.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 19,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 228.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 160.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 186.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.