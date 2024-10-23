Sierra Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.23 and a 200 day moving average of $465.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

