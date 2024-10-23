Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 631,312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

NYSE LLY opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $921.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.45. The stock has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

