Sierra Capital LLC Has $512,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

