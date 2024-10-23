Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,187 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.