Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,943 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.02. The company has a market capitalization of $521.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
