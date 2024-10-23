T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $254.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $223.50 and last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 2661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.21.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.18. The company has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

