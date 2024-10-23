Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 188.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $291.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

