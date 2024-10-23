Leo Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NYSE:C opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

