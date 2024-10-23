Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

