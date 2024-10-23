U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

