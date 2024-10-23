Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

