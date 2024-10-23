Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.35 and its 200 day moving average is $359.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

