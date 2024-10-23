Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

