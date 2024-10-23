Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,075 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.