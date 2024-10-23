DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 795 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.35 and a 200-day moving average of $359.15. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

