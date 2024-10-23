Ledyard National Bank Makes New $213,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $372,293,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $701.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.11. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

