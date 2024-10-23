Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $388.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.37. The company has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

