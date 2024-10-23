Shariaportfolio Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shariaportfolio Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

