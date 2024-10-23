Ledyard National Bank Has $484,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,681,936. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.45.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $259.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $269.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

