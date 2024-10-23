Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

