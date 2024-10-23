Cetera Trust Company N.A Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Trust Company N.A cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.